Carter, Boucher carry Pride over the Hurricanes - Barbados Today

Carter, Boucher carry Pride over the Hurricanes
November 15, 2019

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Captain Jonathan Carter and opener Leniko Boucher struck unbeaten half-centuries in a century stand as Barbados Pride beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the second time in three days to install themselves as favourites in Group A of the Super50 Cup today.

Asked to chase a paltry 185 at Conaree, Pride romped to their target in the 31st over to pull off an emphatic nine-wicket win and storm to the top of the Group with their fourth victory in five matches.

Carter was at the forefront of his side’s success, uncorking a 58-ball 69 not out with nine fours and a brace of sixes while right-hander Boucher struck eight fours and a six in a 75-ball knock of 68.

Captain Jonathan Carter slammed an unbeaten 69. (FP)

The pair put on an enterprising 117 for the second wicket after opener Kjorn Ottley had carved out a 38-ball 41 before retiring hurt.

Discarded West Indies opener Kieran Powell had earlier crafted an attractive 88 from 123 balls but Hurricanes suffered a batting meltdown as captain Jahmar Hamilton (32) and Terrance Ward (28) were the only others to reach double figures.

Fast bowler Roshon Primus snatched four for 47 while off-spinner Ashley Nurse picked up two for 29 in support.

Choosing to bowl first, Pride made early inroads through Primus who struck twice as Hurricanes slipped to 43 for four in the 15th over.

Powell then mounted two half-century rescue missions, posting 68 for the fifth wicket with Hamilton and a further 51 for the sixth wicket with Ward.

Left-hander Powell, already with a century in the tournament, struck nine fours and a six before he was sixth out in the 43rd over, top-edging a hook at Primus for wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott to take a brilliant catch running three-quarter way back to the boundary.

With his dismissal, Hurricanes lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs in quick time as Primus and Nurse combined to slice through the lower order.

In reply, Pride ensured there were no early hiccups as Boucher initially put on 56 off 61 balls for the first wicket with Ottley who struck seven fours and a six before being struck on the helmet by a short ball from fast bowler Quinton Boatswain and being forced off.

Leniko Boucher plays off his legs during his 68. (FP)

Three overs later, new batsman Nicholas Kirton missed a pull at off-spinner Ward and was lbw for one in the 14th over but Carter joined Boucher to put the game to bed.

Summarised scores: Hurricanes 184 off 46.2 overs (Kieran Powell 88, Jahmar Hamilton 32, Terrance Ward 28; Roshon Primus 4-47) Pride 185 for one off 30.2 overs (Jonathan Carter 69 not out, Leniko Boucher 68 not out) 

