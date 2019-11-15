Drug case adjourned - Barbados Today

A 30-year-old landscaper has denied marijuana and cocaine charges brought against him.

Akil Jabari Mason, of Gospel Hall Gap, Dayrells Road, Christ Church is accused of possession of 12.48 grammes of cannabis. It is further alleged that he had in his possession 3.24 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply and traffic.

The accused told Magistrate Kim Butcher he was not guilty of the November 13 charges.

With no objection from the prosecution he was granted $2,000 bail which he secured with one surety.

The cases against him will continue in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 26, 2020.