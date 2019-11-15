Sobers caught - Barbados Today

Convicted man Timothy Paul Sobers who is on remand at Dodds awaiting his fate for assaulting a little girl, was before the law courts again today, this time on a theft charge.

When the 2nd Avenue Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher this afternoon he pleaded guilty to stealing several bottles of vitamins, including kids chewables worth $186.85 belonging to Ren Brathwaite.

Sobers walked into the Betterlife Pharmacy on Green Hill, St Michael about 1:30 p.m. on October 19, went to a middle shelf where he perused the products. Asked whether he needed help, he replied “no”. He was kept under observation, as he was the only one in the store at the time. However, the owner’s attention was diverted when other customers came in and when she looked back she realised that Sobers had left.

A check was made and the items were discovered missing. A look at the CCTV footage showed Sobers removing several bottles from the shelf, placing them in his pocket before exiting the store.

The matter was reported to police. Brathwaite later realised that Sobers was the person who stole the items when she noticed his picture in the court section of a newspaper report.

The accused was brought into custody from HMP Dodds and admitted to the offence when questioned.

The items were not recovered, said Sergeant Vernon Waithe in outlining the facts before Magistrate Kim Butcher.

Sobers was sentenced to three months in prison for the crime.