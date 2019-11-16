Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough system is present over the island.
Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy, however some localized showers are likely during the afternoon.
Wind: Variable at 5 to 10km/h.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.
Tonight
Synopsis: A surface to low level trough system will remain present over the island.
Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Wind: Variable at 5 to 10km/h.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.