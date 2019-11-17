Fogging schedule November 18 – 22 - Barbados Today
Fogging schedule November 18 – 22 November 17, 2019

November 17, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 18, districts in St Philip to be fogged are Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay, Inchcape Terrace with Avenues, Harrismith, Shrewsbury, Harmony Hall, Eastbourne and environs.

The team will be in St John on Tuesday, November 19, spraying Rosegate, Lovell Road, Codrington Road, Massiah Street, Stewart Hill, Consett Bay, College Land, Sargeant’s Village and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 20, areas to be fogged in Christ Church are Marine Gardens, Queen’s Way, Halls Road, Browne’s Gap, Hastings, Dayrells Road, Navy Gardens, York Road, St. Matthias with Avenues, Harts Gap with Avenues and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 21, the team returns to Christ Church to fog Ashby Land, Durants Development, Durants Road, Durants Terrace, Evergreen Road, Sealy Land, Windy Ridge, Ince Marlow, Ocean Spray Development, Golden Plover Road, Seaview Road, Park Road, Arawak Road, Almond Row and environs.

St Michael will be targeted on Friday, November 22, specifically Brighton Road, Straker Link Road, Black Rock, Carters Gap, 1st – 3rd Avenue Spring Garden, Retreat Terrace, Connell Road, Rock Road, Clarke Road, Free Hill with Avenues, Boyce Road and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

