Today's weather - Barbados Today

November 17, 2019

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Mostly fair and warm. However, some afternoon localized showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are likely over some central districts.

Wind: Light and variable.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.

Wind: Light and variable.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

