Second and fourth form Frederick Smith students to receive counselling tomorrow - Barbados Today

Second and fourth form Frederick Smith students to receive counselling tomorrow

by Sandy Deane
November 18, 2019
November 18, 2019
The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) will provide professional counselling services for all second to fourth form students at the Frederick Secondary School tomorrow Tuesday, November 19.
Parents and guardians are informed that the school will reopen for all students on Wednesday, November 20.
The METVT will continue to have counsellors on site for all staff and students after the school is opened. ( BGIS)