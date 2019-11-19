Government ready to help dislocated family - Barbados Today
Government ready to help dislocated family - by Kareem Smith November 19, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 19, 2019

The parliamentary representative for 14 evicted residents of Evelyn’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael says he is doing all in his power to have the struggling family relocated.

In fact, Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, who represents The City of Bridgetown revealed that hours after being informed about the heavily publicized eviction, he approached Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment, Adrian Forde to secure the necessary assistance from the welfare department.

He however explained the department could not find a place large enough to accommodate 46-year-old Allison Adams, her six children and seven grandchildren, who have since been sleeping in a “shed” near their old residence.

“They know that they are getting help and they know they have clarity. I arranged with Minister Forde, who is responsible for welfare and on the evening that occurred, we were in Parliament and I got the message and immediately I informed Minister Forde and he spent almost an hour sorting out certain things. It was arranged for them to come the next morning and I sent my personal assistant and the constituency assistant to be there with them and make sure they wouldn’t get turned around,” he explained.

As a result, the department has reportedly set aside a maximum of $800 a month which would be used to cover the family’s living expenses once they find a house to rent.

The situation unfolded earlier this month when a family dispute over the occupation of a Government-owned unit boiled over resulting in the belongings of Adams and her family being loaded onto a truck as she stood outside in the rain.

Since then, Adams said she had not received any assistance from authorities in her quest to find another house.

“The people who supposed to be representing us out here say they are having problems finding someplace for the family, even though I call the number. There are other constituencies that have places available and they are saying they can’t put us in anybody constituencies.

“It is either we foot too short, the house just gone, or the people ain’t calling back and we still out here in the cold. My grandson right now ain’t breathing properly because he sleeping outside in the cold. I don’t know what else to do,” Adams said.

Bostic in response explained having exhausted all possibilities, the onus was now on Adams and her family to find a place to rent, at which point the Government would cover the cost.

“The holdup obviously has to do with them finding somewhere that they could live and get the information to welfare. I have also spoken to my [electoral] box captain who is responsible for the Bayland area who has arranged to go around with the mother of the children and help them find someplace. So, I am awaiting a response on that matter. But it’s not to say they were just left like that… That is not true,” he told Barbados TODAY. [email protected]

