‘No water until Tuesday for some’ - BWA - Barbados Today

Some customers may not see water from their taps until Tuesday as the national water utility that depends on the electrical grid to pump water to customers also has to grapple with an ongoing water shortage from drought.

The Barbados Water Authority reported that its pumping stations are systematically being put back on line while power was being restored across the nation while waiting for some reservoirs to replenish the supplies.

The BWA said tonight: “At this stage (late Monday evening) approximately 60 per cent of the stations are back in operation.

“However, those not in operation at present are dependent on reservoir levels returning to a positive state.”

The Water Authority’s marketing officer Yvette Harris-Griffith, said: “For some districts this process may not result in water in the taps until Tuesday, as water levels have to build up in the distribution network.”

The BWA spokeswoman did not identify the affected districts.

She added: “All of the authority’s water tankers have been deployed to assist customers in the interim and remain in the field for extended hours.