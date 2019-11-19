REGIONAL - OECS Chairman calls for calm in Dominica - Barbados Today
REGIONAL – OECS Chairman calls for calm in Dominica - by Barbados Today November 19, 2019

Article by
Published on
November 19, 2019

ROSEAU – Chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Gaston Browne, has called for calm in Dominica and for adherence to the rule of law and constitutionality.

The OECS chairman also called on all parties to respect the law of Dominica and the constitutional provisions for the holding of general elections that reflect the will of the people.

Residents have been protesting over the past few days demanding electoral reform before the December 6th general elections.

These demonstrations escalated last night with citizens pushing down barricades, forcing the police to use tear gas to disperse the angry crowd.

But the Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister stated that calm, an end to violence and other disruptive activity are essential to ensuring that general elections in Dominica are conducted in an atmosphere free of fear.

Prime Minister Browne is presently in Washington leading a CARICOM delegation to a US Congress Round Table on de-risking and correspondent banking relations.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in an address to the nation this morning, blamed the opposition United Workers Party for the protests.

Skerrit said the protests are designed to provide a daily source of video and photo footage for daily transmission to the international media and select international agencies. (DNO)

