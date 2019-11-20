‘A blot on football’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Austin ‘Jack’ Warner

‘A blot on football’ - by Barbados Today November 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 20, 2019

FIFA president Gianni Infantino did not mince words in reference to former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, insisting he had very little regard for the embattled official.

Infantino was recently in Trinidad and Tobago for the opening ceremony of a new hotel at the home of football in Couva.

“A very instrumental, negative figure for football, unfortunately,” was the FIFA president’s blunt assessment of Warner’s legacy when asked by the local media.

“I don’t need to say anything about that.  The courts have spoken about that and will continue to speak about that,” he added.

Warner, who was also a former CONCACAF president and special advisor to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF), was banned from the sport for life in 2015, in light of his alleged involvement in money laundering and wire fraud.  Warner is currently battling extradition to the United States.  In 2015, the former government minister was one of several other FIFA officials arrested in Zurich before the annual FIFA Congress.

Earlier this year a United States court ruled that Warner should repay US$79 million that he had fraudulently obtained from CONCACAF.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Jamaica’s Myers is Radical champion

Jamaica’s William Myers is the new Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup (RCC) Champion, clinching the title in last weekend’s...

Bajan Tridents defeat Cayman Islands 3-0

Barbados Tridents registered an impressive 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands last night in Group A of League C at the...

Estwick’s post-mortem – West Indies batsmen continue to lose series

LUCKNOW, India – Assistant coach Roddy Estwick has hailed the work of his bowlers but believes there is still much work to...

Archer in spotlight against Kiwis

Joe Root has urged Jofra Archer not to underestimate his talent when facing the new challenge posed by New Zealand conditions...

West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor opens up about the game in the region.

Dottin, Taylor sign for the Hundred

Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin have become the first West Indies players to sign up for the women’s Hundred, joining...

‘Harden greatest-ever offensive player’

Russell Westbrook has been amazed by James Harden’s heroics since joining the Houston Rockets, declaring “nobody else”...

Footage of Nicholas Pooran shining the ball.

CWI still to make a decision despite ICC’s punishment of Windies’ batsman

The ball-tampering issue involving Nicholas Pooran might not be over. Despite being punished by the International Cricket...

BiiG hockey tourney ends Sunday

The stage is set for an exciting finals day of the 2019 BiiG Hockey Champions Trophy, being played at the Wildey, St Michael...

King, Queen of Junior Bodybuilding and Body Fitness

Two of the island’s tertiary learning institutions on Friday night produced the king and queen of junior bodybuilding and...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share4