A delightful benefit . . . Dance, music and rhymes light up the night - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

A delightful benefit . . . Dance, music and rhymes light up the night - by Barbados Today November 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 20, 2019

Positive echoes rang loudly in the Frank Collymore Hall last Saturday night when the Live Again (Barbados) Foundation staged its premier Caribbean concert.

Echoes and Elements of the Caribbean, a fund-raising concert, saw some top-notch entertainment which depicted the culture and essence not only of Caribbean people but Africans as well. The live acts, along with a “spirit of community” narrative from start to finish, were insightful, thought-provoking and enriching. The foundation should take a bow for staging such fine entertainment for such a worthy cause.

It was a nice line-up of top Bajan entertainers Willie Kerr, Terry Mexican Arthur, Biggie Irie, Andre Forde, Michael Cheeseman, Dwight Callender, Dancin Africa along with talented Trinidadians Alexandra Stewart and Sean Daniel. The narrative added a nice, creative touch to the night as well.

Dancin Africa

Headliner Sean was the star of the night providing enthralling performances with his songs. He was lively. He also got the crowd to clap and be a part of the concert.

His pieces included Think Again, Forever More and Rainbow Race. In Rainbow Race he deals effectively with the menacing issue of race and the ugly side of the divide. He reminded all that there is only one “race” – the “human race”.

Sean has released seven albums and is presently working on his 8th. Pan In Heaven, his first recording, took him to national status in 1997 and 1998. His latest recording, Dios Mio, speaks to the Venezuelan audience with a touch of Spanish hook lines. He has travelled extensively to Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, North and South America, British & US Virgin Islands, Bahamas and 15 other Caribbean destinations. He also toured South Africa, Kenya and Israel.

Alexandra was riveting and impactful in her spoken word pieces Dear Daughter, Breaking the Silence and Do I Know You? She skilfully used words and rhymes to get her message across. When needed, she was emotive as well.

In her piece Do I Know You she deals with Alzheimer’s disease. Her grandfather has the ailment and she must constantly remind him who she is. It is agonising for her to watch as her grandfather does not recognise her and some days he doesn’t even recognise himself. She was excellent.

The duo of Mexican on pan and melodica and Willie Kerr on guitar was great. Their awesome selections included: Bridgetown Early, Quando Quando, Careless Whisper and Chimborazo (Tribute to Boo Husbands). It was sweet music to the ear and patrons showed their appreciation with rounds of applause.

A youthful and vibrant Dancin Africa danced in the finale and to RPB’s Alive and Mikey’s Feting Family.

Biggie Irie sang Pankatang and ended the night with a grand finale to Money Well Spent. (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Rousing patriotism is the aim . . . Peter Ram has his say

Peter Ram has released a new song for Barbados. The song entitled 246 is 100 per cent Bajan and was created to celebrate...

Bajans rock the boat . . . Ubersoca on the high seas

What do you call it when thousands of soca lovers converge on a boat for five days of unadulterated fun? This unmatched...

More than the classics . . . Keisha brings down the house at Frank Collymore Hall

Keisha Christian is no stranger to the stage. However, those who were in the Frank Collymore Hall for the sunset concert...

Newly crowned . . . Blackbirds, Ottley, Gibbs and White shine at Foundation

Two defending champs were dethroned and gave up their titles to new blood in the fourth annual Foundation’s Got Talent...

Talent ‘on the Hill’ . . . Best in music, drama, dance at Foundation School

Flying high aptly describes the feeling of members of the drama group Three Blackbirds after they won their fourth...

Sobero sizzles

It was a beautiful overcast Sunday afternoon when some faithful party-goers gathered at L’Belle Lawns, Lower Estate, St...

‘Famalay’ frenzy

The three regional powerhouses, Skinny Fabulous, Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano, took the party fever pitch high as they...

Hits from yesteryear

Ten solid acts during a close to seven hour-long show. That’s what Soca Goes Gold 3 offered loyal patrons Saturday night at...

Nya and Nathan new “royals”

Young showstoppers in the age 10-12 category at the Barbados Junior Prince and Princess Pageant at the Lloyd Erskine...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share