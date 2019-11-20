A delightful benefit . . . Dance, music and rhymes light up the night - Barbados Today

Positive echoes rang loudly in the Frank Collymore Hall last Saturday night when the Live Again (Barbados) Foundation staged its premier Caribbean concert.

Echoes and Elements of the Caribbean, a fund-raising concert, saw some top-notch entertainment which depicted the culture and essence not only of Caribbean people but Africans as well. The live acts, along with a “spirit of community” narrative from start to finish, were insightful, thought-provoking and enriching. The foundation should take a bow for staging such fine entertainment for such a worthy cause.

It was a nice line-up of top Bajan entertainers Willie Kerr, Terry Mexican Arthur, Biggie Irie, Andre Forde, Michael Cheeseman, Dwight Callender, Dancin Africa along with talented Trinidadians Alexandra Stewart and Sean Daniel. The narrative added a nice, creative touch to the night as well.

Headliner Sean was the star of the night providing enthralling performances with his songs. He was lively. He also got the crowd to clap and be a part of the concert.

His pieces included Think Again, Forever More and Rainbow Race. In Rainbow Race he deals effectively with the menacing issue of race and the ugly side of the divide. He reminded all that there is only one “race” – the “human race”.

Sean has released seven albums and is presently working on his 8th. Pan In Heaven, his first recording, took him to national status in 1997 and 1998. His latest recording, Dios Mio, speaks to the Venezuelan audience with a touch of Spanish hook lines. He has travelled extensively to Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, North and South America, British & US Virgin Islands, Bahamas and 15 other Caribbean destinations. He also toured South Africa, Kenya and Israel.

Alexandra was riveting and impactful in her spoken word pieces Dear Daughter, Breaking the Silence and Do I Know You? She skilfully used words and rhymes to get her message across. When needed, she was emotive as well.

In her piece Do I Know You she deals with Alzheimer’s disease. Her grandfather has the ailment and she must constantly remind him who she is. It is agonising for her to watch as her grandfather does not recognise her and some days he doesn’t even recognise himself. She was excellent.

The duo of Mexican on pan and melodica and Willie Kerr on guitar was great. Their awesome selections included: Bridgetown Early, Quando Quando, Careless Whisper and Chimborazo (Tribute to Boo Husbands). It was sweet music to the ear and patrons showed their appreciation with rounds of applause.

A youthful and vibrant Dancin Africa danced in the finale and to RPB’s Alive and Mikey’s Feting Family.

Biggie Irie sang Pankatang and ended the night with a grand finale to Money Well Spent. (IMC)