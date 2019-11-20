Water supply restored to most areas says BWA - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) reports that power has been restored to all of its facilities and most are online and pumping.

However, the Authority says it is still experiencing issues with low water levels at Golden Ridge which is impacting customers connected to the Castle Grant system. Low pressure is also being experienced at some facilities along the West Coast.

It noted that these problems have continued to cause customers to be without running water in some districts.

The BWA says the distribution network now needs time to recover and it anticipates that water levels through the pipes will gradually return to normal over the next 24 – 48 hours.

In addition, BWA crews are currently on location at the New Market and Hampton Stations working to complete repairs to damaged equipment.

In the interim, water tanker crews will continue to service customers in any affected areas.

However, the authority is urging customers who have tap borne water to collect and store some as a precautionary measure.