Wigs and eyelashes earn thief jail time - Barbados Today

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing $11, 500 worth of beauty supplies. However, that time will run concurrent to any other sentence he is presently serving at Dodds.

Dwayne Elmore Cumberbatch, of no fixed place of abode, was convicted when he appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher today where he admitted to breaking and entering into Imperial Plaza between August 14 and 19.

He stole nine wigs worth $4,500; 60 boxes of eyelashes worth $2,100; 40 boxes of make-up worth $2,400 and 50 boxes of lipstick worth $2,500 belonging to Kimberley Broomes.

Police say the complainant secured her store on August 14 and returned later to realise that the lock had been damaged and the door was ajar. Cumberbatch gained entry by prying the door open, removing the supplies and leaving as he entered.