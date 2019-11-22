No inferior fuel from BNOCL – chairman - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

No inferior fuel from BNOCL – chairman - by Randy Bennett November 22, 2019

Randy Bennett
Article by
Published on
November 22, 2019

There is nothing wrong with the quality of fuel which is being imported by the Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL).

This was made clear yesterday by the company’s chairman Alex McDonald, who said the company had received no complaints from other entities which had used the same fuel as the Barbados Light and Power (BL&P).

Following two days of islandwide power outages, the BL&P’s managing director Roger Blackman blamed the blackouts on contaminated fuel. It was reported that new streams of phenol and aldehydes were found in the fuel and had caused the problems.

Alex McDonald

However, speaking during a press conference yesterday at Ilaro Court, McDonald maintained that BNOCL was not importing “inferior” fuel. He said the BNOCL had been importing fuel from two companies, Novum and Vitol, for some time without any issues.

“The light and power’s machinery is intolerant to the fuel that is being used. The spec had changed a bit and we have constantly maintained a spec that the light and power has asked us for. What we are trying to do now is to work with the light and power to deliver the fuel without the phenols that have been added to that fuel.

“So we have to be careful that there is not an impression that the BNOCL is bringing an inferior quality of fuel. It is a different type of fuel, but light and power is now saying that this spec is not good for our machines,” McDonald explained.

“The fact that it can be used to burn in the other machines means clearly that it is a usable fuel.”

McDonald said since 1983 the BNTCL [Barbados National Terminal Oil Company Limited] had been bringing “high quality, dependable fuel” for everyone.

He said while they had brought in “hundreds of shipments” this particular shipment was the first which had been questioned.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Quiet restart at Frederick Smith

The atmosphere at the Frederick Smith Secondary School was reportedly “very sombre” as dozens of teachers and students,...

PM unveils personal ‘Vision 2030s’

As the Government prepares to unveil its Vision 2020, Prime Minister  Mia Mottley revealed a personal vision for a Barbados...

Brexit ‘could yield farm work bounty’

Brexit – Britain’s impending withdrawal from the European Union – could present the possibility of a farm...

UWI, Government agree public service training initiative

The Government and the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill have signed an agreement to improve the training of public...

‘We need workers’ – Home Affairs Minister

With retirement and death rates taking more workers out of the labour force than birth rates can replace them, Government is...

Hazmat scare closes Springer Memorial

Springer Memorial Secondary School will be closed Friday to clean up toxic chemicals that leaked while in storage, apparently...

Drug-fighters turn to new tide of substance abuse

A new early warning system is to flag a range of emerging drugs that mimic illegal substances, the National Council on...

No tickets for Independence Day at the Oval

The Independence Day parade returns for the second straight year to Kensington Oval and this time attendees won’t need a...

Workers escape injury at Hampton Station

A potentially catastrophic situation was averted this afternoon when the floor of the Hampton pumping station in St Philip...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2