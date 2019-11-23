Today's weather - Barbados Today
Today's weather - by Barbados Today November 23, 2019

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers. However, some afternoon localized moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly over some central, western and south-western districts.

Wind: NNE – ENE at 5 to 20 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will be approaching the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: NE – ENE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

