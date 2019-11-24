Barbados external exchange offer preliminary results - Barbados Today

Government has announced that the invitations and consent solicitations announced on November 5 in respect of seven series of U.S. dollar claims on the Government of Barbados and its public sector, for a total of US$677 million plus accrued interest, have received the overwhelming support of affected creditors.

Preliminary results indicate that holders of approximately 94 per cent of total aggregate claims eligible under the exchange offers have agreed to participate by tendering their claims for exchange.

Creditor participation rates for all instruments containing collective action clauses or the equivalent were in excess of the required 75 per cent voting thresholds.

The Government therefore expects that the relevant extraordinary resolutions will be passed at bondholder meetings to be held on November 27, and that 100 per cent of debt instruments covered by the invitations will be exchanged for the new bonds and cash consideration, in each case subject to the terms of the relevant invitation memoranda.

The final results will be announced after the bondholder meetings in accordance with the timetable set out in the invitation memoranda.

The settlement of the invitations is scheduled to take place on December 11.