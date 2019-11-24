Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough is affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough will continue to affect the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.