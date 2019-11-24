Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough is affecting the island.
Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 30 km/h.
Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.
Tonight
Synopsis: A surface to low level trough will continue to affect the island.
Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.
Wind: ENE – E at 15 to 35 km/h.
Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.