Accused must allow fingerprinting - Barbados Today

Allegations that a 42-year-old man robbed another at gunpoint while on Glendairy Road have resulted in remand time at Dodds prison.

Matthew Mortimer Phillips, of Lennox Avenue, Goodland, Black Road, St Michael is accused of robbing Rommell Nanton of $15,000 in jewelry on October 18. The jewelry comprised a chain and pendant as well as a ring.

The unemployed man was not required to plead to the indictable charge before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today. He is also charged with using a firearm on the same date in commission of the crime.

Before he was remanded, the magistrate imposed an order that Phillips allows lawmen to fingerprint him.

Phillips will reappear before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on

December 23.