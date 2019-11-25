Ellerton and Weymouth Wales to meet in $50 000 Capelli Sport Super cup Final - Barbados Today

Crane and Equipment Ellerton Football Club and Weymouth Wales are the finalists of the inaugural 2019 Capelli Sport Super Cup Competition after registering hard-fought semifinal victories last night at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St Michael AstroTurf.

National attacking midfielder and Ellerton captain Shakille Belle led by example when he registered the lone goal against University of the West Indies Blackbirds in the 24th minute of the first semifinal contest yesterday evening.

Then it was the best of Barbados’ football on show as the top two premier league sides, Weymouth Wales and Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme [BDFSP] battled for a chance to face Ellerton in the December 1 final, worth BDS $50,000 cash and a car each for the most valuable player and some lucky spectator.

When the final whistle of referee Trevor Taylor sounded to end semifinal number two, Wales were the ones celebrating as they stunned the soldiers 3-1 with two first-half goals compliments Ramario Harewood and Shaquille Belle in the 18th and 28th minutes while Walton Burrowes added another in the 50th.

Nicholas Best scored the lone goal for BDFSP in the 36th minute but it was simply not enough as the Thomas Jordan-coached Wales unit based in Carrington Village appeared hungrier for a place in the championship match and a shot at the big stakes.

On a waterlogged outfield when the ball hardly carried any momentum, UWI controlled the offence by pressuring Ellerton’s defence. In fact, UWI found the back of the nets compliments a Rommell Bynoe strike which was then deemed offside by assistant referee Clifton Garnes.

After dominating so well UWI had a bitter dose to swallow as Ellerton wearing yellow took a 1-0 advantage through national attacking midfielder Shakille Belle with some luck after former Barbados number one custodian Kerry Holder failed to secure an easy opportunity as the ball rolled into the back of the nets.

Unfortunately for UWI, they remained down [1-0] at halftime after a few calls went against them. Running towards the Sargeant Village end of the field, referee Kevon Clarke failed to call hand ball and then a strike by Akeem Browne positioned inside the 18-yard box was not rewarded.

Former Barbados captain and UWI’s talisman Mario Harte was involved in a few of the attacking moves in the opening half but needed to let his presence felt more in the second half along with fellow attacker Shamari Mark.

Just when it appeared as though the night could not get any worse for UWI who spent the majority of time appealing about several refereeing calls defender Tito Beckles received his second yellow card [17th and 48th] in the second half which placed his side at a numerical disadvantage.

In fact, the exit of Beckles prompted UWI’s coach Fabian Massiah to take a more defensive approach when he brought on Shane Mottley in place of midfielder Shamari Mark. But that strategy did not work in their favour as Ellerton did well to main the lead and their goalkeeper Jamar Brewster showed why he is the best with a couple of outstanding saves.

In the other semifinal showdown, Wales went ahead 1-0 through a penalty successfully taken by attacking midfielder Ramario Harewood.

That penalty was rewarded in the 18th minute by referee Trevor Taylor after Shaquille Boyce was brought down inside the danger zone by national number one goalkeeper Kishmar Primus who made a strong challenge coming off his mark.

Moments later Harewood and Boyce who both played for BDFSP in the past teamed up for another goal in the 28th minute when Harewood beautifully curled a left corner kick and Boyce ensured he added the final touch to give Wales a 2-0 lead.

BDFSP finally responded through midfielder Nicholas Best in the 36th minute when a long searching ball by Akeem Browne eluded Wales goalkeeper Omari Eastmond and Best made no mistake as he hammered home the delivery.

That goal by Best allowed the soldiers a slight lifeline as they trailed by the one goal at halftime and had quality players such as Rashad Jules, Raheim Sargeant, and captain Akeem Hill, all senior national players capable of staging a comeback.

But on resumption in the second half, Wales buried another one past BDFSP defence and goalkeeper Primus who did not have the best night. Even though BDFSP had quality players on their squad, Wales showed why they have been able to produce outstanding Barbadian players over the years.

Former Barbados striker Walton Burrowes controlled possession inside the 18-yard box with a slight flick and a brilliant volley to finish off a superb play in the 50th minute which earned Wales their third goal of the night and a great win for the reigning knockout champions.

