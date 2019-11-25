St Philip man slain in shooting incident in ‘Vietnam’ - Barbados Today
St Philip man slain in shooting incident in ‘Vietnam’ - by Kareem Smith November 25, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 25, 2019

Residents in yet another St Philip community have been thrown into a frenzy as a result of a gruesome murder, which reportedly occurred footsteps away from two young children.

According to reports from the Royal Barbados Police Force’s Southern Division, Denzil Obed Scarboro, 29 years of Farm Road, St Philip was gunned down as he entered the side door of a house Eastbourne, St Phillip, an area known by residents as ‘Vietnam’.

Sunday night’s murder brings the total for the year to 43, ten of which were committed in the parish of St Philip, accounting for 23 percent.

The house where the deceased was shot and killed.

Barbados TODAY now understands the residence is that of his two-year-old son and the child’s mother, 41-year-old Nichole Alleyne which he visited from time to time. Efforts to speak with Alleyne were unsuccessful as she was finally resting after enduring a sleepless night.

A close relative and neighbour informed Barbados TODAY the incident occurred during the night, when most people were sleeping. The source however was awakened by what sounded like someone “killing a centipede with a shoe”.

Residents later found out it was the sound of numerous bullets being fired. At the end of the gunshots, Scarboro was left dead at the residence where a four-year-old girl, a 21-year-old woman and their mother also lived.

“The youngest child wasn’t able to see what occurred, but the girl that is four saw everything, and even when the officers came they said she would need counselling,” the source recalled, while indicating it was extremely difficult to get them to sleep after the commotion.

Residents however indicated they knew very little about the dead father, who they saw in the area sometimes.

At his Farm Road home in the same parish, a male middle-aged male answered the door. While declining to identify himself, he indicated that none of Scarboro’s family members were at home and he did not know the young man well. Next door, one woman said she did not know the young man well but was shocked to hear of his passing.
[email protected]

