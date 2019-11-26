Non national remanded for four weeks - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Non national remanded for four weeks - by Barbados Today November 26, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 26, 2019

HMP Dodds is the only sight a Guyanese visitor will get to experience for the next 28 days.

David Ryan King, who resides at Howells Cross Road, Storey Gap, St Michael was sent to the St Philip institution today after pleading guilty to criminal damage.

When the 32-year-old returns before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on December 20 he will be sentenced for damaging a door, two glass louvres and three plastic chairs on November 24 belonging to Simona Barker.

Constable Victoria Taitt in reading the facts said Barker allowed King, her cousin, to live with her and her family after his sister who lives next door “put him out”.

However, on the day the two got into an altercation as a result of a confrontation with Barker’s daughter. The daughter then went into the house and King followed resulting in another altercation. People intervened and King ran away only to return to throw rocks, bottles and a piece of metal at the house breaking the windows and door. He then proceeded to break the two chairs, which were located at the front of the house.

Police were called in but King again fled the scene and was apprehended yesterday.

The prosecutor also revealed that King was scheduled to leave Barbados on December 22.

However, in his defence King told the magistrate he had been attacked first. And while he admitted to throwing something he maintained: “I ain’t bruk no door . . . I ain’t bruk no chair and last night I was sleeping when police come for me.”

However, his legal troubles do not end there as King is also facing a November 24 charge of issuing the threat “ I gine kill you” towards Barker. He has denied the allegation.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share10
12 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Hold on loans at BTLF

The Barbados Trust Loan Fund Ltd (BTLF) has slowed the disbursement of loans to small business people as the fund tries to...

Rastafarians vent concerns about Sacramental Cannabis Bill

While Government seeks to accommodate the ritual use of marijuana by Rastafarians, some members of the dreadlocked faith have...

Scotiabank to trim staff

Up to 20 Scotiabank (Barbados) staff members could find themselves on the breadline as a result of the sale of the financial...

bwa

‘Intermittent water outages as Hampton recovers’ – BWA

Operations at the Hampton Pumping Station are slowly returning to normal almost a week after the well floor collapsed while a...

Edwin O’neal

School, workplace violence ‘link’

Violence in schools has reached “crisis proportions” the labour union movement’s umbrella organisation today declared,...

Erwin Boyce

‘No silver bullet’ solution to violence

The number two officer in the Police high command has warned there is no “silver bullet” solution to deviant behaviour...

#BTEditorial – The Hyatt Ziva concept. For Barbados or Bali?

Over the past week, we saw another step in the process of making the proposed Hyatt hotel in Bridgetown’s city centre a...

BL&P ‘to add extra 15 megawatts’ to grid

The Barbados Light & Power Company has agreed to urgently add another 15 megawatts of generating capacity to the national...

King backs CBC Act changes

Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King today threw his support behind changes that lawmakers are planning...

12 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share10