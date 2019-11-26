Non national remanded for four weeks - Barbados Today

HMP Dodds is the only sight a Guyanese visitor will get to experience for the next 28 days.

David Ryan King, who resides at Howells Cross Road, Storey Gap, St Michael was sent to the St Philip institution today after pleading guilty to criminal damage.

When the 32-year-old returns before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on December 20 he will be sentenced for damaging a door, two glass louvres and three plastic chairs on November 24 belonging to Simona Barker.

Constable Victoria Taitt in reading the facts said Barker allowed King, her cousin, to live with her and her family after his sister who lives next door “put him out”.

However, on the day the two got into an altercation as a result of a confrontation with Barker’s daughter. The daughter then went into the house and King followed resulting in another altercation. People intervened and King ran away only to return to throw rocks, bottles and a piece of metal at the house breaking the windows and door. He then proceeded to break the two chairs, which were located at the front of the house.

Police were called in but King again fled the scene and was apprehended yesterday.

The prosecutor also revealed that King was scheduled to leave Barbados on December 22.

However, in his defence King told the magistrate he had been attacked first. And while he admitted to throwing something he maintained: “I ain’t bruk no door . . . I ain’t bruk no chair and last night I was sleeping when police come for me.”

However, his legal troubles do not end there as King is also facing a November 24 charge of issuing the threat “ I gine kill you” towards Barker. He has denied the allegation.