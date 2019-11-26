Reversed tax credit coming - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Reversed tax credit coming - by Kareem Smith November 26, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 26, 2019

Lower income Barbadians will soon be on the receiving end of a Government policy intended to offset some of the burden being borne by citizens under the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT), according to a top economic advisor to Government.

Chief Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment Ambassador Dr Clyde Mascoll, while addressing the congregation at St Luke’s Anglican Church over the weekend revealed the reverse tax credit promised in the PM’s March 2019 budget speech would be honoured next month.

The tax credits amount to $1300 for Barbadians earning less than $25,000 a year and according to Mascoll, have been made possible because of Government’s ability to stabilise the economy in a short time.

Dr Clyde Mascoll

This, he argued allowed Government to “re-engineer a few things”, allowing those at the bottom of the “economic barrel” to benefit from “unprecedented tax relief” since July this year. The economic advisor however indicated that the reverse tax credit could not be distributed monthly, hence why it is being disbursed as a $1300 lump sum payment.

“It can’t be given monthly, so you may not have seen the immediate effects, but starting this month, Barbadians earning less than $25,000 a year will all receive a reverse tax credit to the tune of $1300, but that could not have been granted immediately,” Mascoll said during the service at which the officials of the Barbados Trust Loan Fund were the special guests.

He added: “What is also happening that people are not realising is that we do other transfers to help the poor. The reason why
we decided to pay university fees for Barbadians is because only the poor would be affected. So when you start to repay university fees you again start giving opportunities to the poor.”

Amid the benefits being given to low income citizens, Mascoll stressed workers were not the burden-bearers of Government’s intensive austerity programme. Instead, he claimed commercial banks, insurance companies and large bond investors were making the greatest sacrifices. He added that the country has been able to stay above the line in interest payments to external creditors totalling $500 million a year.

In addition to the cash being given during the yuletide season, Mascoll promised that other social services would be improved, including  garbage collection and public transportation.

“We also decided apart from education we had to rectify the social sectors because we were experiencing some difficulties in terms of garbage collection. But I am here to tell you that will soon be solved, because the trucks have been purchased. Last year at this same time we only had 12 garbage trucks and we now have 22 working,” said the economic advisor.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

‘Missing no more’ – The curious case of BM506 before PAC

A Transport Board manager once in charge of quality assurance has denied knowing anything about seven buses that the Audit...

#BTEditorial – Just one prick is all it takes

Attention all Barbadian men and the women who love them: There are no more reasons to fear getting your prostate gland...

PSVs give nod to two-month trial

The Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) is not opposed to the recent decision by the Transport Authority to...

Money ‘no problem’ for quality data – IDB official

Lawmakers were today warned not to allow the state of the economy to jeopardize the country’s chances of having quality and...

Do more to fight violence against women, Caribbean urged

Caribbean countries are being urged to do more to deal with the issue of violence against women as the region Monday joins...

Payback for power outages still possible

The utility regulator is giving the assurance that investigations are being carried out regarding the recent power outages,...

Great hope for Ghanaian nurses

Nurses coming from Ghana to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and other public health care facilities are...

‘Four main reasons why youth caught in crime, violence web’

With more than six out of ten ex-convicts caught in a criminal justice revolving door, the Government’s top crime...

Census delay ‘recommended’

A money and manpower shortage should delay the 2020 census by another year, Director of the Barbados Statistical Service...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1