BL&P ‘to add extra 15 megawatts’ to grid - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

BL&P ‘to add extra 15 megawatts’ to grid - by Barbados Today November 27, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 27, 2019

The Barbados Light & Power Company has agreed to urgently add another 15 megawatts of generating capacity to the national grid, as it attempts to guarantee its capacity in the wake of daily blackouts early last week, the Government said tonight.

The extra power, to be made available over the next two days, is in addition to the temporary 12-megawatt  generating plant which is already on a ship headed to Barbados from Panama and could be online ten days before Christmas.

The agreement was struck when Light and Power executives met with Prime Minister Mia Mottley and ministers at Parliament, along with officials of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), Barbados National Oil Company (BNOC), the Fair Trading Commission and advisors.

BL&P announced it is committed to completing the procurement of this additional generating equipment over the next 48 hours, and to having the generators in the island by Christmas.

The rented plant from Panama is due to arrive on December 5 and Light and Power personnel have already begun preparations to ensure it is installed and commissioned by December 15, the power company said.

In an additional announcement, Light and Power revealed that on Wednesday it is to proceed immediately to procure four new generators to provide 33 megawatts of power. These new dynamos, costing more than $100 million, will burn cheaper heavy fuel but have the capacity to be retrofitted for natural gas.

According to Prime Minister Mottley, BL&P has committed to doing this retrofitting early in the life of this equipment to ensure it conforms to the national policy of a 100 per cent carbon-neutral power generation environment by 2030.

The Prime Minister declared: “These acquisitions by BL&P will go a long way toward the immediate and long-term stabilising of the island’s electricity generating capacity and rebuilding the confidence of Barbadians in the company at this very critical time.”

Since last week’s outages, Light and Power brought in temporary crews from The Bahamas and Korea to restore excess capacity as a backup.

While the island’s peak demand stands at approximately 145 megawatts, the company’s current generating capacity is back up to 247 megawatts, the company said.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Hold on loans at BTLF

The Barbados Trust Loan Fund Ltd (BTLF) has slowed the disbursement of loans to small business people as the fund tries to...

Rastafarians vent concerns about Sacramental Cannabis Bill

While Government seeks to accommodate the ritual use of marijuana by Rastafarians, some members of the dreadlocked faith have...

Scotiabank to trim staff

Up to 20 Scotiabank (Barbados) staff members could find themselves on the breadline as a result of the sale of the financial...

bwa

‘Intermittent water outages as Hampton recovers’ – BWA

Operations at the Hampton Pumping Station are slowly returning to normal almost a week after the well floor collapsed while a...

Edwin O’neal

School, workplace violence ‘link’

Violence in schools has reached “crisis proportions” the labour union movement’s umbrella organisation today declared,...

Erwin Boyce

‘No silver bullet’ solution to violence

The number two officer in the Police high command has warned there is no “silver bullet” solution to deviant behaviour...

#BTEditorial – The Hyatt Ziva concept. For Barbados or Bali?

Over the past week, we saw another step in the process of making the proposed Hyatt hotel in Bridgetown’s city centre a...

King backs CBC Act changes

Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King today threw his support behind changes that lawmakers are planning...

Card access available to loan recipients

One of Government’s newest agencies set up to assist small businesses has embarked on a mission to drive the use of digital...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1