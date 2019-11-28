$11,000 in fines imposed - Barbados Today
$11,000 in fines imposed
November 28, 2019

The illegal possession of cocaine and marijuana has resulted in thousands of dollars in fines for a 46-year-old carpenter from St Michael.

Tedroy Henderson Glenfield Gittens, of Bush Hall has nine months to pay the amounts imposed on him in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 26. If he defaults he will spend three years at HMP Dodds.

When Gittens appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant yesterday he threw in the towel changing his not guilty pleas which he entered back in November 2017.

He admitted that he had possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic cannabis on November 25, 2017. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the possession and supply charges. He was fined $566 for trafficking.

On the same date, he was also slapped with similar charges, this time for cocaine. On the trafficking offence he was given a $5,569 fine and convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other two offences as well as on a charge of having apparatus in his possession for the misuse of cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to having 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine also known as ecstasy in his possession on the same day and was hit with a $1,740 fine.

Gittens, 48, also changed his pleas with regards to similar offences three in connection with cocaine and three with cannabis committed on January 15, 2019. On the trafficking charge for the cocaine a $2,100 fine was imposed while a $1,020 fine was ordered on the trafficking charge for cannabis. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the supply and possession offences on both substances. Police say the illegal drugs were found as a result of warrants executed at his residence.

The convicted man has been ordered to return before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant on August 26, 2020.

