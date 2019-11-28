Buy in Bim, retailer tells shoppers - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Eddy Abed

Buy in Bim, retailer tells shoppers - by Kareem Smith November 28, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 28, 2019

Spend your money locally, veteran retailer Eddy Abed told Barbadians as massive sales capture the attention of shoppers across the western world for Black Friday and the highly anticipated Christmas season which follows.

Praising Government’s announcement of a $1,300 reverse tax credit for people earning less than 25,000 a year, the former chamber of commerce president and Managing Director of Abed and Company Limited, said the measure is only fair considering the increased burden placed on taxpayers.

Abed said: “I understand the rationale behind it.

“The cost of living has increased because of added taxes on petrol, land and water rates, which are all indirect taxes.

“Government recognises that it has a responsibility to persons earning under a certain threshold that they are no worse off with the introduction of these new rates as they were prior to it.

“From my perspective as a retailer, it comes at a great time, where there is more disposable income in the marketplace and no different to my competitors, we are hoping that a lot of that remains here and is spent in the local market place.”

Abed said the months of October, November and December account for 70 per cent of retail income nationally and indicated the next few weeks would be critical.

He added: “I don’t have to tell you if we have a good season, how well that will be reflected in 2020 and equally if we have a poor season, the ramifications as we go into 2020.

“So it is an important time of year; there’s no question.”

The businessman is among dozens of others who are preparing or have already started offering massive sales for Black Friday, which traditionally occurs on the Friday after the North American Thanksgiving Holiday.

Having adopted the tradition retailers offering clothing, electronics, appliances and even vehicles have lowered their prices, extended their opening hours, beefed up security and launched large advertising campaigns ahead of the event.

Abed explained this year is his company’s third year participating in the craze.

“Generally speaking, Black Friday has become a very important part of the calendar, the lead up to Christmas, and consumers expect savings because it is so heavily advertised on cable TV. In addition, retailers want every opportunity they can to offer their merchandise to consumers in a way that resonates with them, which can obviously translate to sales,” Abed said.

Some sales extended throughout the week leading up to black Friday, while other retailers simply could not afford to offer the massive savings for longer than two days.

“These events have taught us that three things are very important. We need to advertise in a manner that reaches as many consumers as possible. We use every media including social media that is available to us. We need to ensure that the safety of our staff and our customers is met at the highest level. We need to ensure consumers are given as much time as possible to enjoy the savings. That’s why we go into two days, do the extended opening hours and we do it again on Sunday,” explained the businessman.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share19
19 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Putting Pride and Industry on the air

One of the enduring legacies of the colonial experience is the self-denial of the intrinsic qualities that make up national...

Union wants answers on SSA worker’s firing

The National Union of Public Workers is demanding urgent action from management of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) to...

More tanks coming to BWA

Residents complaining about a lack of adequate water supply from Barbados Water Authority (BWA) water tanks could soon get an...

Emirates ‘among airlines in talks with Govt’

Barbados has begun talks with several African and Middle Eastern airlines in a bid to bring travellers from fresh markets...

Teachers, students find Frederick Smith resumption tough

The return to classes at the Frederick Smith Secondary School has been difficult for management, teachers and students at the...

Costly repairs needed at pumping station

Two days after reporting that its Hampton pumping station was back on line, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) says it will...

Peter Stevens

Heritage body: ‘developers misled us’

The Government’s advisor on the preservation of places of historic, architectural and archaeological interest has withdrawn...

St Joseph man warned to stay away

A 38-year-old man was granted $5,000 bail in the Bridgetown Magistrates’ Court today. There was no objection to bail when...

Samuel to be sentenced for City killing next year

Ryan Omar Samuel has been found guilty of killing Charley Dume. While the 12-member jury was unable to reach a unanimous...

19 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share19