St Joseph man warned to stay away - Barbados Today

St Joseph man warned to stay away - by Barbados Today November 28, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 28, 2019

A 38-year-old man was granted $5,000 bail in the Bridgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

There was no objection to bail when Pedro Lamar Caddle, of Bissex Housing Area, St Joseph appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Caddle pleaded not guilty to threatening Michael Hinds on November 22 allegedly with the words “If I had my gun I would blow off you head and I waiting for the right place and time to shoot you.”

The accused, who is represented by attorneys-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens and Martie Garnes, secured his bail with one surety. He returns before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 8, 2020.

In the meantime he must stay away from Hinds and report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Monday before noon with valid identification.

