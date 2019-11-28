Teachers, students find Frederick Smith resumption tough - Barbados Today
Teachers, students find Frederick Smith resumption tough - by Kareem Smith November 28, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 28, 2019

The return to classes at the Frederick Smith Secondary School has been difficult for management, teachers and students at the institution.

And, since the stabbing death of student, Temario Holder in early November, some teachers are reportedly still on sick leave, says Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union President Mary Redman.

Redman indicated she met with teachers earlier this week and they are still trying to restore a sense of normalcy to the institution.

“It’s not easy at all but this is all a process. Everybody is trying to find a way to deal with it at all different levels. It is new and very difficult at the same time,” said Redman.

She added: “Some teachers are still on leave. I can’t say definitively how many…but the ministry has been cooperative with those who are not ready to return. The Minister made it clear that those who need extra time will be accommodated.”

And, as life at the school returns to normal, the BSTU President  said the union is not resting on its laurels. Earlier this week, the president delivered a list of short and medium term recommendations, which she hopes education officials will use immediately in the fight against school violence.

The 34 recommendations from the BSTU, include 22 suggestions, which were submitted to former Minister of Education, Ronald Jones. The other 12 were agreed on during a union meeting on November 12th and submitted in a letter to the ministry dated 22nd November.

“Both the short and medium term recommendations need to be thought through and things put in place because we don’t have any long term. There are all things that a process can start to address.  Some of them have already been addressed to some extent, because some were submitted almost two years ago,” Redman told Barbados TODAY.

Some of the more revolutionary changes include demands that students who commit offences under the Offences Against the Person Act be taken to court immediately. It also calls for serious penalties for gambling on school premises, assaulting teachers and requires mandatory reporting of incidences of violence to the Ministry of Education. [email protected]

