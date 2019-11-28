Update: St Lucy man dies following shooting at River Bay - Barbados Today

Police confirm that the man shot at River Bay, St Lucy this afternoon has died.

The victim has been identified as Ken MacDonald Yearwood, 39, also of River Bay.

According to lawmen, Yearwood was shot in the head around 12:55 p.m. and rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

He was however later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700/310-7701, Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station.

Yearwood’s death brings the murder toll to 44 so far this year.