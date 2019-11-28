Update: St Lucy man dies following shooting at River Bay - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Update: St Lucy man dies following shooting at River Bay - by Kareem Smith November 28, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 28, 2019

Police confirm that the man shot at River Bay, St Lucy this afternoon has died.

The victim has been identified as Ken MacDonald Yearwood, 39, also of River Bay.

According to lawmen,  Yearwood was shot in the head around 12:55 p.m. and rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

He was however later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police are appealing to anyone with  information about the incident to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700/310-7701, Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station.

Yearwood’s death brings the murder toll to 44 so far this year.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Police probe shooting in St Lucy

Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at River Bay, St Lucy. Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Rodney...

$11,000 in fines imposed

The illegal possession of cocaine and marijuana has resulted in thousands of dollars in fines for a 46-year-old carpenter...

Tourism Minister hints time could run out for Sandals Beaches project

Operators of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) do not have forever to decide if they are going ahead with the stalled...

Minister says $4m-a-month tax keeps QEH afloat

Just over a year after the Government imposed a levy on taxpayers to help finance the operations of the Queen Elizabeth...

LESC for sale?

There is a possibility that Government could sell the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) in the not-too-distant future to...

#BTEditorial – Not in the stars but in ourselves lies the end to sexual violence

“The environment that you are raised in is one of the reasons for violence in the society.” – Jerome Bovell,...

$300 million, 30 years on offer in airport deal

Over a dozen investors have so far expressed interest in a 30-year deal to run the Grantley Adams International Airport...

Second 24-hr clinic next year

Government’s promise of 24-hour healthcare services at the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex in St John...

Independent Senator blasts ‘shoddy bill’

A fired up Senator Monique Taitt took the Government to task for continually allowing “rushed and incomplete” legislation...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share