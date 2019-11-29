Ellerton determined to upset favourites Weymouth Wales - Barbados Today

Dark horses Crane and Equipment Ellerton and top-rated side Weymouth Wales will battle for a cheque worth $50, 000 when the inaugural Capelli Sport Super Cup concludes this coming Sunday at the Barbados Football Association Wildey St. Michael, AstroTurf.

This particular championship final is one that should not disappoint, considering what is at stake. Not only will the players go all out for their clubs but they too along with one lucky spectator have the opportunity to win a Hyundai car, which is being awarded to the Most Valuable Player.

The Thomas Jordan coached Wales team, BFA’s reigning knockout champions, has a strong crop of players that have represented Barbados at the highest level and are more than capable of pulling off the win.

In fact, I would dare say 4-2 to Wales as the final score.

Jordan told Barbados TODAY he thinks Wales has a good chance of winning and even though they have the capabilities to get the job done will not be overconfident.

“Our chances are 50-50 like anybody else. I think we are playing a pretty good team; we just need to be secure in our play and we cannot be complacent. So we are going to take this game as serious as we possibly can and we will respect our opponents,” coach Jordan said.

Wales are solid in both thirds and their attackers are capable of causing lots of problems with the likes of Arantees Lawrence, Walton Burrowes, Shaquille Boyce, Riverre Williams and Ray Snagg.

Their midfield is just as good with the captain and senior national player Hadan Holligan and young Antone Graham on the right and left wings. The talented Ramario Harewood is expected to do what he does best from an attacking position while Renaldo Marques will be stationed at a defensive position.

And to balance out a well-rounded team, Wales’ defence will be hard to beat with senior national player Ricardo Morris along with Rico Graham at right-back and left-back respectively. While Ramar Millar and Kemar Headley at centre-back will no doubt provide great cover for goalkeeper Omari Eastmond.

However, Ellerton led by captain Shakille Belle and coached by Alvin ‘Gateman’ Holder, favours these types of matches. The team is comprised of at least 70 per cent of the players that won the David Thompson Constituency Football tournament worth $30, 000 playing for St. George South.

Holder told Barbados TODAY that it feels great to reach the final, noting that the players had discussed their intentions to win even before the tournament began.

“Around the football people were saying Ellerton likes these sort of tournaments… When you go finals, they are no clear favourites, that is how I see football. It is not any Wales or Ellerton going to win, it is finals. So, who digs deeper and who wants it the most usually does win,” Holder said.

Belle, a senior national midfielder leads the individual goal standings with ten and is in the race for MVP. But first, he will need to hope fellow teammates Shaquan Clarke on eight goals along with goalkeeper Jamar Brewster who made several fantastic saves in the semifinal against UWI does not replicate that same type of performance.

The St. George based Ellerton side has a young enthusiastic squad that should be able to keep up with the swift attacking pace of Wales. Belle will have the likes of Romario Drakes and both Shaquan Clarke and Shaquan Collymore running upfront with him.

And right behind those four providing support in the midfield, once selected, are Shaine Hermas, Roshon Gittens and Lemar Caitlyn. While the back will be led by experienced centre-back Damien Walcott with support from Javon Austin and Tyrique Holder as they provide cover for goalkeeper Brewster.

Interestingly, during the qualifying stage Wales based in Group A and Ellerton D were undefeated and went on to be unstoppable in the knockout rounds.

Both teams registered hard-fought victories in the quarterfinals with Wales defeating Paradise 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rico Graham, while Ellerton came from a goal down to defeat Scotty’s Car Rental St. Andrew Lions 2-1 with a goal each from John Ross- Benn and Shaquan Collymore.

Meanwhile in the semifinals played last Sunday, Wales flogged main rivals Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme 3-1 and Ellerton snatched a 1-0 win over University of the West Indies Blackbirds.

The finale commences at 8:30 p.m on Sunday right after the 6 p.m third-placed match that features UWI and BDFSP.

