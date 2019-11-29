Loaded weapon in Boyce’s boxers - Barbados Today

After Rozario David Boyce got himself “in a scene” with three men who searched and beat him five years ago, he decided to arm himself with a loaded gun for “protection”.

What, the Howells Cross Road, Ivy, St Michael resident alias Ding did not expect on the evening of December 30, 2014 was for police, who were conducting traffic stops, to pull him over on suspicion that the motorcycle he was riding had been stolen.

When the then 19-year-old was taken to the police station in connection with that matter and searched police found a black firearm with black tape wrapped around its brown handle.

“That is my gun,” he admitted to police who discovered the weapon in his groin with five rounds of ammunition in the cylinder.

“No I don’t have no gun licence . . . . No I ain’t got no licence to carry ammunition,” he added when questioned further.

In a written statement to police on December 31, 2014 Boyce said: “I get in a scene about two weeks ago at football in the Ivy with three men who searched me and beat me. I then went by my cousin and tell he about the incident and he end up giving me a gun. I had the gun for about two weeks for my protection. Last night I put the gun in my boxer and left home . . . when I was riding the motorcycle . . . I see the police and they

pull me over. They told me about the motorcycle and I tell them it belong to [the pillion rider].”

After reading those facts Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas said the weapon was examined by a firearms expert and found to be a .22 short calibre revolver pistol. The bullets were .22 long calibre lead round nose cartridges.

“I am sorry for the action that happened with the firearm,” Boyce who is now 24 years old said as he addressed Justice Randall Worrell.

The convicted man returns to the No. 2 Supreme Court on December 12 when his attorney Shadia Simpson will mitigate on his behalf.