Loaded weapon in Boyce’s boxers - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Loaded weapon in Boyce’s boxers - by Barbados Today November 29, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 29, 2019

After Rozario David Boyce got himself “in a scene” with three men who searched and beat him five years ago, he decided to arm himself with a loaded gun for “protection”.

What, the Howells Cross Road, Ivy, St Michael resident alias Ding did not expect on the evening of December 30, 2014 was for police, who were conducting traffic stops, to pull him over on suspicion that the motorcycle he was riding had been stolen.

When the then 19-year-old was taken to the police station in connection with that matter and searched police found a black firearm with black tape wrapped around its brown handle.

“That is my gun,” he admitted to police who discovered the weapon in his groin with five rounds of ammunition in the cylinder.

“No I don’t have no gun licence  . . . . No I ain’t got no licence to carry ammunition,” he added when questioned further.

In a written statement to police on December 31, 2014 Boyce said: “I get in a scene about two weeks ago at football in the Ivy with three men who searched me and beat me. I then went by my cousin and tell he about the incident and he end up giving me a gun. I had the gun for about two weeks for my protection. Last night I put the gun in my boxer and left home . . . when I was riding the motorcycle . . . I see the police and they
pull me over. They told me about the motorcycle and I tell them it belong to [the pillion rider].”

After reading those facts Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas said the weapon was examined by a firearms expert and found to be a .22 short calibre revolver pistol. The bullets were .22 long calibre lead round nose cartridges.

“I am sorry for the action that happened with the firearm,” Boyce who is now 24 years old said as he addressed Justice Randall Worrell.

The convicted man returns to the No. 2 Supreme Court on December 12 when his attorney Shadia Simpson will mitigate on his behalf.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share28
30 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Traffic collision leaves two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured, while another was slightly injured in a collision in the Warrens area, police say. More to...

Recommitting to nation-building

Independence message from CTUSAB On becoming an independent nation in 1966, Barbados joined the list of 64 Commonwealth...

Independence: A common purpose

Independence Message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown As we celebrate Barbados’ achievements on this 53rd...

Sovereignty, not just independence, matters

Independence Message by Leader of the Opposition Bishop The Hon. Joseph J.S. Atherley J.P., M.P. Fellow Barbadians, We have...

Lashley’s foundation honours two

Barbados is facing a serious identity crisis, one social activist and community organizer has charged, while calling for...

Partime, retrenched workers hired for project work

Exactly a year after the cash-strapped Barbados Water Authority (BWA) retrenched about ten per cent of its approximately 750...

Frederick Smith old scholar tries to lift sagging spirits

A Frederick Smith Secondary old scholar has encouraged today’s students to be proud of their school, as it seeks to lift...

Electric buses ‘from China’ as Bajan model unveiled

The deal has been sealed for Barbados to buy electric buses from China, the Prime Minister announced today, even as she...

#BTEditorial – The lost decade . . . and still counting!

It has become convenient political strategy for the present Government to refer to the entire period between 2008 and 2018 in...

30 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share28