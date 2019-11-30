Police identify victims of triple homicide - Barbados Today

Police have identified the victims of this morning’s homicide in St Andrew as Cecil Webb, 49, of Lower Walkers; Terry Small, in his late 40s, of Walkers; and Lennox Jeffneil Browne, 48, of Walkers, all in St Andrew.

Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a report at Walkers, St Andrew and found the bodies of the three men.

Two other men were also found with injuries. Valentine Wellanda Small, 55, had cuts to the back of his hand. He was taken to hospital for medical attention and was later discharged.

Police say Cuthbert Mayers, 70, had a wound to his left wrist and shoulder. He has been hospitalised at the QEH.