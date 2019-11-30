Rebuild the prefect brand in schools, says union head - Barbados Today
Rebuild the prefect brand in schools, says union head - by Kareem Smith November 30, 2019

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
November 30, 2019

The role of student leaders, commonly known as “prefects”, is under threat in some secondary schools across the country.

And, in the face of a more dangerous environment, a veteran educator is calling on administrators to restore these leaders to a position of prominence.

President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union, Maryann Redman recently expressed concern that some of the young leaders, usually appointed at the fifth and sixth form level were no longer receiving the necessary backing from secondary schools, exposing them to unnecessary risk. In fact, Redman declared in some situations, students are shying away from the positions, which were traditionally coveted by senior students.

“Children knew that they had to listen to prefects and obey them, because the sanctions for not doing so were stiff. All of that has changed and whereas before in some schools people saw being a prefect as literally a badge of honour, many students now don’t want to be prefects. They don’t want the problems, the stress, the hassle and potential danger associated with being a prefect. Everything has changed,” lamented Redman.

As a result of the changing mindset, she explained some students no longer consider leadership roles as ‘cool’.

“There’s the coolness factor where it isn’t seen as cool to be a prefect. There’s also the whole issue where prefects don’t feel like they will get the type of support that they need. It is a lot of responsibility, a lot of trouble and a lot of stress and so they are not enthused about it in the way that students were before. Students wanted to be prefects, wanted to be head boys and head girls and in some instances that is no longer so,” Redman added.

The veteran educator explained that prefects are charged with maintaining discipline, order and structure by bridging the gap between students and staff. She recalled a time when prefects were allowed to issue detentions, co-ordinated school bus systems on evenings, manned school canteens at lunch time and supervised classes for teachers in their absence. She added that form prefects also play a vital role in helping first-year students to transition from primary to secondary school.

“If the authority of teachers in some schools is not taken seriously and respected, can you imagine how that trickles down to how prefects are viewed in some schools?” asked Redman.

She argued: “The prefects should be supported and seen to be supported. There has to be a concerted effort to instill discipline in a serious way and retake schools. In some schools, prefects need to be given the blatant and obvious backing of administration in performing those roles and functions and they have to be held up by the administration as authority figures so they can do what they have to do.

“There needs to be a re-engagement of support for the position and the role of prefects in some institutions and to underscore that position with the type of backing from administration that it needs so they can do what they need to do effectively. They are a great help in schools where the prefect body is working efficiently.
[email protected]

