Traffic collision leaves two people seriously injured - Barbados Today

Two people were seriously injured, while another was slightly injured in a collision in the Warrens area, police say.
More to come.
Independence message from CTUSAB On becoming an independent nation in 1966, Barbados joined the list of 64 Commonwealth...
Independence Message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown As we celebrate Barbados’ achievements on this 53rd...
Independence Message by Leader of the Opposition Bishop The Hon. Joseph J.S. Atherley J.P., M.P. Fellow Barbadians, We have...
Barbados is facing a serious identity crisis, one social activist and community organizer has charged, while calling for...
Exactly a year after the cash-strapped Barbados Water Authority (BWA) retrenched about ten per cent of its approximately 750...
A Frederick Smith Secondary old scholar has encouraged today’s students to be proud of their school, as it seeks to lift...
The deal has been sealed for Barbados to buy electric buses from China, the Prime Minister announced today, even as she...
It has become convenient political strategy for the present Government to refer to the entire period between 2008 and 2018 in...
Barbadians are in danger of sucking salt – literally – if the country fails to adapt to prolonged drought brought...