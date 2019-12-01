Changes in petroleum prices - Barbados Today

Effective midnight Sunday, December 1, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene will decrease, while the price of kerosene will remain the same.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.59 per litre to $3.58 per litre, which represents a decrease of 1 cent, and the price of diesel will drop by 5 cents, from $3.08 per litre to $3.03 per litre. The retail price of kerosene will remain at $1.34 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)