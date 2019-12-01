Changes in petroleum prices - Barbados Today
Changes in petroleum prices - by Barbados Today December 1, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 1, 2019

Effective midnight Sunday, December 1, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene will decrease, while the price of kerosene will remain the same.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.59 per litre to $3.58 per litre, which represents a decrease of 1 cent, and the price of diesel will drop by 5 cents, from $3.08 per litre to $3.03 per litre.  The retail price of kerosene will remain at $1.34 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.  (BGIS)

