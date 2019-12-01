Fogging Schedule December 2 – 6 - Barbados Today
Fogging Schedule December 2 – 6 - by Barbados Today December 1, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, December 2, the districts in St Philip to be fogged are Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay and environs.

The team will return to St Philip on Tuesday, December 3, to fog Culpepper Development, Hillview Road, Marley Vale, Ragged Point, Sealy Hill, St. Catherine and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, December 4, the areas to be sprayed in Christ Church are Harts Gap with Avenues, St. Matthias with Avenues and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, December 5, the team will be in St Michael to fog Connell Road, Rock Road, Clarke Road, Free Hill with Avenues, Boyce Road and environs.

St Michael will be targeted again on Friday, December 6, specifically Black Rock, Stanmore Crescent, Ellerslie School Gap, St Stephen’s Hill, Goddard Road, St Stephen’s Housing Area and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day.  Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

