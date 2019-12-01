Private day care centres must register by January 31 - Barbados Today
Operators of private day care centres are reminded that the deadline for registering their businesses or renewing their licences is January 31, 2020.

Applications for renewal of licences must be accompanied by supporting documents, including a certificate of inspection from the Barbados Fire Service, a certificate of inspection and an appropriate food licence issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the current medical certificates of all staff.

Applicants must also provide the current food handler certificates for all persons handling food and the current Police Certificates of Character for all staff.

All new applications and relocations must have the written approval of the Chief Town Planner to operate from the proposed site, and a certificate of registration from Corporate Affairs.

All persons are reminded that, according to the Child Care Board Act, it is illegal to operate a day care centre without a certificate of registration from the Child Care Board. Failure to comply with the Board’s regulations may result in closure or a penalty of $500 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

For further information, persons are advised to write to The Director, Child Care Board, Fred Edghill Building, Cheapside, St Michael.

