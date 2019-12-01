Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: ESE – E at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will continue to affect the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: ESE – E at 20 to 40 km/h.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.0m to 3.0m. A small craft warning is in effect for above normal northerly swells.