Back on the bench - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Back on the bench - by Barbados Today December 2, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 2, 2019

Magistrate Douglas Frederick returned to the bench today after being away for two months.

He was back in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning after acting as Chief Legal Officer at the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) legal unit.

Frederick presided over several cases and officiated three weddings on his first day back.

“It’s good to be back. I am always happy to serve the people and try to make a change especially among the youth,” the magistrate told Barbados TODAY.

The judicial officer, who at one time worked in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with the late DPP Charles Leacock, has been a magistrate since March 2006.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share46
48 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

King: Return to risky sex as HIV fears ease

The fear which once surrounded the contraction of HIV no longer exists and as a result Barbadians have returned to the...

New audit office “for discipline”

Government is in the process of establishing an internal audit unit to oversee the constant improvement and greater...

Communities must be on guard

Barbadians must take greater responsibility for the behaviour of those, particularly young people, living around them. This...

Contract awarded for airport marketing

Government has granted a five-year contract to a US-based firm to beef up marketing of the island’s products and services...

More emphasis on practical learning

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training will be launching a new National Technical and Vocational...

Penitent priest: ‘it was a dark period’

Reverend Reginald Knight made a return to the Anglican pulpit for the first time in over three months, after enduring...

Maloney denies misleading BNT

Businessman Mark Maloney has dismissed outright, claims by President of the Barbados National Trust (BNT) Peter Stevens that...

Regional protest over high fares

High airfares continue to be a “vexing issue” for people throughout the region, says the Citizens Against High...

Local traditions blacked out

In the same way that North American traditions such as Black Friday have penetrated the Barbadian cultural spirit and yielded...

48 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share46