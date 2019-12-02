Back on the bench - Barbados Today

Magistrate Douglas Frederick returned to the bench today after being away for two months.

He was back in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning after acting as Chief Legal Officer at the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) legal unit.

Frederick presided over several cases and officiated three weddings on his first day back.

“It’s good to be back. I am always happy to serve the people and try to make a change especially among the youth,” the magistrate told Barbados TODAY.

The judicial officer, who at one time worked in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with the late DPP Charles Leacock, has been a magistrate since March 2006.