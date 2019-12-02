Tight security - Barbados Today

At a time when Barbadians are concerned about safety, organisers of the annual Hennessy Artistry show have given the assurance that police and private security personnel will be out in their numbers to ensure a comfortable and incident-free event on Saturday night.

During today’s site visit for sponsors, vendors, media officials and other stakeholders at Kensington Oval where thousands of patrons are expected to attend the premier event, Director of FAS Promotions Al Gilkes said organisers always ensured that adequate security measures were in place to manage any incident efficiently and effectively.

“Our shows attract people who are well behaved. So we don’t really have any problems. As I said, all the necessary security precautions are in place to make sure that this follows the tradition.

“In addition, the Buju Banton concert [held earlier this year] was at a time when this concern about security was heightened, so we had to raise our level to a new level that is still in place. We hardly have to tell the police what to do next because they already know. And the private security also knows what they have to do to ensure that everything is good,” Gilkes said.

Allison Hunte, also a FAS Director, noted that while event tourism was growing in Barbados, it was important to all facets of the economy that people safeguard it.

“Hennessy Artistry in Barbados is the largest in the world and it says a lot on a global scale because Hennessy is one of the premier world brands. So there is a lot at stake and since we have partnered with a brand of that integrity they expect us to deliver on that standard of excellence and that is what we do here in Barbados,” Hunte said.

The directors who indicated that ticket sales for the event had been going well, reported that once again accessing sponsorship proved to be a challenging process due to the economic climate.

Hunte thanked those sponsors who came on board to support the 2019 edition of the event which will be headlined by Nigerian artist Davido.

She said having the African artist headline the show was significant.

Hunte said while Barbados shared a personal relationship with Africa, FAS was excited that Afro beats were now globally recognised.

“Davido has transcended and taken Afro beats globally. And so we were really lucky to be able to get him to come to Barbados. He has been here before to film a video and I think it is so significant that we can bring him back. They are coming all the way from Nigeria and I think it is exciting that they are coming to perform on our stage,” Hunte said.