Multi-talented Cave Hill staff - Barbados Today

Over 30 staff members and students of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus took the opportunity to showcase their talents through art and craft last Friday.

The Inaugural Art and Craft Exposition, entitled The Artists Within, was the latest addition to the annual bazaar put on by the staff of the UWI. It featured photography, paintings, sketches, jewellery, and other handcrafts.

Speaking on behalf of the artists, Director of the Shridath Ramphal Centre Neil Paul made a call for the University to consider the opportunities that can be realized in the development of the creative industries. He said that in much the same way the Disney franchise was able to develop and capitalize on its Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse characters, the University can capitalize on stories and characters of Caribbean folklore.

Paul also commended the University for its plans to open the new Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts. He reiterated that the new addition to Cave Hill will open up a world of opportunities for aspiring cultural artists and performing arts practitioners, and facilitate in-depth study of the Caribbean’s much-celebrated culture.

Fellow artist Alexander Newton said he thought the initiative was a very good one, as it allowed the campus community to see the creatives among them, and give the artists a platform to showcase their talents.

“I hope to see more of these events in the future,” he said.

One of the principal coordinators of the exhibition, Halda Davis-Woodroffe, whose artwork was also featured, said she was very pleased with the number of staff and students who came forward to showcase their work. She said she expects the numbers to increase in the years to come, following the inaugural showing.

The art exposition was only one of the many highlights at this year’s annual charity bazaar. Patrons also had the opportunity to witness mixology and culinary competitions. A variety of items was also available for sale, including, plants, clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, household and gift items.

This year, proceeds of the bazaar were donated to the Sport for Life Centre to support its programme which uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children, aged 12-15, who are struggling to reach their full potential at school and in the community. (PR)