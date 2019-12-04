Remand for man accused of stealing - Barbados Today

A 34-year-old unemployed St Michael man accused of breaking into two houses and stealing items worth well over $1,000 has been remanded.

When Raymond Damian Cenac of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sergeant in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court this morning, he pleaded not guilty to those two charges as well as a third one of assault.

Cenac is charged that on October 1, 2019, he entered the house of Lasaunta Cenac as a trespasser and stole a box of milk valued at $2.19; one bag of sugar that cost $6.75; a pack of soap powder worth $4.95; a tin of hot dogs priced at $2.09; two tins of corned beef valued at $9.00; one pack of drink mix for $2.15; two packs of macaroni which cost $4.78 and a pack of tea mix for $3.30.

The items with a total value of $35.21 belonged to Lasaunta.

Cenac is also accused of entering the house of Nathaniel Brathwaite as a trespasser between November 6 and November 8 this year and stealing three windows worth $1,161 and a door valued at $264.

The third charge against him is for assaulting Destiny Johnson on November 25, 2018, occasioning her actual bodily harm which he also denied.

The prisoner has been ordered to return to court tomorrow.