Remand for man accused of stealing - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Remand for man accused of stealing - by December 4, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 4, 2019

A 34-year-old unemployed St Michael man accused of breaking into two houses and stealing items worth well over $1,000 has been remanded.

When Raymond Damian Cenac of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sergeant in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court this morning, he pleaded not guilty to those two charges as well as a third one of assault.

Cenac is charged that on October 1, 2019, he entered the house of Lasaunta Cenac as a trespasser and stole a box of milk valued at $2.19; one bag of sugar that cost $6.75; a pack of soap powder worth $4.95; a tin of hot dogs priced at $2.09; two tins of corned beef valued at $9.00; one pack of drink mix for $2.15; two packs of macaroni which cost $4.78 and a pack of tea mix for $3.30.

The items with a total value of $35.21 belonged to Lasaunta.

Cenac is also accused of entering the house of Nathaniel Brathwaite as a trespasser between November 6 and November 8 this year and stealing three windows worth $1,161 and a door valued at $264.

The third charge against him is for assaulting Destiny Johnson on November 25, 2018, occasioning her actual bodily harm which he also denied.

The prisoner has been ordered to return to court tomorrow.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share16
18 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

DLP mourns passing of Sir Warwick Franklin

Democratic Labour Party Stalwart Sir Warrick Franklin has died. The Democratic Labour Party has described the former Minister...

Authority readies move on illegal connections

One day after it was revealed that four illegal water connections were found on the premises of the now condemned Liquidation...

Former DLP candidate sues over dismissal

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who was appointed by the last Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Cabinet to manage the...

Tears for Temario

Tears flowed this afternoon as hundreds gathered at the St Lucy Parish Church to bade farewell to 16-year-old Temario Holder,...

PM encourages more human interaction

Prime Minister Mia Mottley wants there to be more intergenerational interactions across Barbados to deal with some of the...

Changes in region’s ties with Canada

Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur has expressed concern about a diminished bilateral relationship between Canada...

‘No long talk’ – Temario Holder’s funeral: Cleric urges action

Calling for an end to talk, an Anglican priest used the funeral of slain student Temario Holder to call for a national effort...

Barbados ‘no longer in default’ on foreign currency debt

Weeks after Government cemented a deal with external creditors, regional credit ratings agency Caribbean Information and...

British-European aid ‘still on … for now’

Barbados will continue to benefit temporarily from Britain’s pact with the European Union to provide aid to poor and...

18 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share16