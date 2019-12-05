DLP mourns passing of Sir Warwick Franklin - Barbados Today
DLP mourns passing of Sir Warwick Franklin

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 5, 2019

Democratic Labour Party Stalwart Sir Warrick Franklin has died.

The Democratic Labour Party has described the former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and Parliamentarian who served under Former Prime Minister Errol Barrow as a statesman who had a passion for serving and giving.

Below is the full statement issued by the party:

The Democratic Labour Party wears mourning colours today to honour the life and contribution of one of our elders, Sir Warwick Franklin. He was part of a generation of politician who practised people-centred politics.

As Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries in the late 1980s he created space in the industry for local players to thrive. He was responsible for the reduction in meat imports, particularly poultry and pork, by allowing local farmers to supply 60 per cent of the processors’ needs. He understood the need for our people to be invested in cottage industries and made way for a thriving niche market in jams and juices and sauces. These have since matured and migrated out of homes and onto industrial estates, employing hundreds.

In January 2018, New Knights (from left) Sir Anthony Bryan, Sir Warwick Franklin and Sir Charles Griffith, in the company of Governor General Dame Sandra Mason (centre) and Prime Minister Freundel Stuart (second from left).

The Spring Hall Land Lease programme and others similar blossomed under his leadership. Farmers, though not landowners outright, had opportunity to make more than a living but also a business out of farming. Our cotton industry reached its peak in that period from 1986 to 1994. Even at his lowest ebb, as still-unfounded barbs were hurled at him and a full-fledged political character assassination waged without a single shred of evidence, he held his head high and remained ever the statesman. We are in similar political times now; the parallels of his life ought now to be reflected upon and the lessons learned.

But more than a public figure, his private life was the gel which held it all together. He never paused to credit his wife Grace Lady Franklin for giving him the space to be so deeply involved in the development of his beloved country. He adored his children; and in them there endures that passion for giving and serving. His twin brother the late Vallan was an integral part of his life, sharing more than the expected bond in childhood but extending it to professional life and business development. That legacy too lives on as their children continue an indigenous business into the second generation. This is a model for other local entities to emulate.

To his widow, children, grandchildren, large closely-knit extended family, his DLP family and wider Barbadian society we now extend heartfelt condolences. The loss is acute; but we thank him wholeheartedly for his efforts on our behalf. We are eternally grateful. Your rest is well earned.

 

