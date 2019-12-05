Statement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the passing of Sir Warwick Franklin - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has paid tribute to former Democratic Labour Party stalwart Sir Warwick Franklin who died last night.

Below is the full text of the PM’s tribute:

I wish, on behalf of the Government of Barbados, the family of the Barbados Labour Party and Barbadians generally, to extend sincere condolences to the family of Sir Warwick Franklin on his passing last night.

I extend condolences too to the leadership and members of the Democratic Labour Party, recognising that Sir Warwick was faithful to the service of his party for much of his adult life.

He had the distinction of representing the constituency of St. Philip North in the House of Assembly for three terms, starting in 1981, during which time he also served the country as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and Minister of Labour and Consumer Affairs.

While we operated on different sides of the political divide, I cannot say other than that Sir Warwick practised his craft with respect for his opponents, choosing to use language that supported his political cause without descending into that gutter that has too often characterised politics.

To his widow, Grace Lady Franklin, his children, grandchildren and extended family, I wish you God’s blessing in this your time of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace.