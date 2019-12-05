Statement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the passing of Sir Warwick Franklin - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Statement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the passing of Sir Warwick Franklin - by December 5, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 5, 2019

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has paid tribute to former Democratic Labour Party stalwart  Sir Warwick Franklin who died last night.

Below is the full text of the PM’s tribute: 

I wish, on behalf of the Government of Barbados, the family of the Barbados Labour Party and Barbadians generally, to extend sincere condolences to the family of Sir Warwick Franklin on his passing last night.

 

I extend condolences too to the leadership and members of the Democratic Labour Party, recognising that Sir Warwick was faithful to the service of his party for much of his adult life.

 

He had the distinction of representing the constituency of St. Philip North in the House of Assembly for three terms, starting in 1981, during which time he also served the country as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and Minister of Labour and Consumer Affairs.

 

While we operated on different sides of the political divide, I cannot say other than that Sir Warwick practised his craft with respect for his opponents, choosing to use language that supported his political cause without descending into that gutter that has too often characterised politics.

 

To his widow, Grace Lady Franklin, his children, grandchildren and extended family, I wish you God’s blessing in this your time of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share38
42 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Dominica decides – Tension, teargas hours before polls open

ROSEAU – Dominicans go to the polls on Friday to elect a new government with the leaders of the two main political parties...

Dominican Prime Minister says General Elections will be held tomorrow

 SOURCE: DOMINICA NEWSONLINE -Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that general elections will be held in...

#BTEditorial – All for each and each for all in Dominica

In a world where more than half of the world’s population lives under autocratic rule, denied full civil liberties we daily...

DLP mourns passing of Sir Warwick Franklin

Democratic Labour Party Stalwart Sir Warrick Franklin has died. The Democratic Labour Party has described the former Minister...

Authority readies move on illegal connections

One day after it was revealed that four illegal water connections were found on the premises of the now condemned Liquidation...

Former DLP candidate sues over dismissal

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who was appointed by the last Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Cabinet to manage the...

Tears for Temario

Tears flowed this afternoon as hundreds gathered at the St Lucy Parish Church to bade farewell to 16-year-old Temario Holder,...

PM encourages more human interaction

Prime Minister Mia Mottley wants there to be more intergenerational interactions across Barbados to deal with some of the...

Changes in region’s ties with Canada

Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur has expressed concern about a diminished bilateral relationship between Canada...

42 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share38