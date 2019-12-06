Visitor limits as ‘bug’ strikes Geriatric Hospital - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Geriatric Hospital

Visitor limits as ‘bug’ strikes Geriatric Hospital - by December 6, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 6, 2019

A breathing illness has struck patients at the Geriatric Hospital on Beckles Road, forcing the hospital to bar visitors temporarily from as many as five wards and close its elderly daycare centre, a Government release said this evening.

The restriction on hospital visits to begin Friday is in place “until further notice”, the statement added.

No visitors will be allowed on Wards 6B, 7B, 8B, 9B and 10B, the hospital said.

The daycare programme will also be suspended until further notice, it added.

There were no details on the number of elderly patients struck down by the respiratory illness or the nature of the infection itself.

“Management of the hospital has assured that the public will be notified as soon as visiting hours are restored and the day care service reopened, and apologizes for any inconvenience the restrictions caused,” the statement concluded.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

City homeless shelter ‘could open next week’

From as early as next week, a long-awaited homeless shelter in The City could swing open its doors on Spry Street. The new...

Barbadians not heeding disaster readiness advisories – Abrahams

The manner in which persons were left scrambling during a two-day island-wide power outage last month which also impacted...

Drax Hall folk ‘want relief’ as access worsens

The people of Drax Hall Tenantry, St George, said today they feel as if they are being cut off from the rest of the island,...

Worrell doubts 2030 all-clean energy target

Former Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell is raising questions about the likelihood of Barbados achieving its ten-year...

‘New Africa route’ for UWI medical interns

New internship opportunities may open in Africa for University of the West Indies medical students, Minister of Health...

New water connection policy at BWA

Ministers have approved the Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA) shift in its policy on applications for connecting to its...

Money buffer against disasters, Home Affairs Minister urges

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten – Caribbean disaster experts meeting here for an annual conference on comprehensive disaster...

Lawyers differ on compensation for injured man

The Crown and the defence have agreed on the principle but not the sum a St Lucy man should pay in compensation to his...

End old ‘death row ritual’, judge tells jailers

An “elaborate” process involved in the handling of a newly-convicted murderer is no longer necessary now that mandatory...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share