Visitor limits as ‘bug’ strikes Geriatric Hospital - Barbados Today

A breathing illness has struck patients at the Geriatric Hospital on Beckles Road, forcing the hospital to bar visitors temporarily from as many as five wards and close its elderly daycare centre, a Government release said this evening.

The restriction on hospital visits to begin Friday is in place “until further notice”, the statement added.

No visitors will be allowed on Wards 6B, 7B, 8B, 9B and 10B, the hospital said.

The daycare programme will also be suspended until further notice, it added.

There were no details on the number of elderly patients struck down by the respiratory illness or the nature of the infection itself.

“Management of the hospital has assured that the public will be notified as soon as visiting hours are restored and the day care service reopened, and apologizes for any inconvenience the restrictions caused,” the statement concluded.