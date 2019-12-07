Charities 'must file annual financials' - AG - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Charities ‘must file annual financials’ – AG - by December 7, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 7, 2019

The days of charities governing themselves with little to no oversight are over, Attorney General Dale Marshall revealed today, declaring a “new world” required greater scrutiny of their financial affairs.

Fearing the possibility of being blacklisted for lax international anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism enforcement, the Justice Minister said Government is taking steps to ensure that these NGOs are subject to greater accountability.

Charities will be required to submit their financial reports each year, which includes their source of income and associations outside of Barbados or face the very real possibility of being de-listed, Marshall said.

Efforts earlier this year to gather this information have yielded little results and the time has come for Government to have a firmer hand, he declared.

He said: “Unfortunately, we are living in a new world now.

“We are living in a world where it is vital that we pay attention to the scourge of money laundering and terrorism financing.

“Charities in their very nature are considered to be high risk vehicles for money laundering and financing terrorism.

“Basically, all of the countries across the world are expected to meet certain basic minimum standards to demonstrate that we are serious about fighting money laundering and terrorism.l

The Attorney General said that if Barbados fails to meet these international standards then the country runs the risk of being blacklisted or losing its correspondent banking links.

But Marshall promised that Government will provide technical support to the charities that need it, as many of them may not be able to afford an accountant to prepare their records.

He also noted that Government will not demand documents prior to 2018 but charities must now comply with the requirements.

Marshall said: “We risk effectively being blacklisted in the international arena and the significance of this is that this blacklisting would likely result in the loss of correspondent banking to Barbadian financial institutions.

“This is not idle conjecture because in the past, the Caribbean region had about 20 correspondent banks, now we are just under 15.

“We don’t consider that of our 1,400 plus charities that any of them are going to be used as a vehicle for these scourges, but we have to be in a position to defend our level of supervisions.

“Our Charities Act was passed in 1979 and even so a lot of the requirements are not being met.

“Charities are required to maintain accounts and they are required to file balance sheets with the Company Registry, but like many things this never happens.”

[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – ‘Tis not the season for alcohol abuse

The unhealthy use of alcohol is a touchy subject especially now as we get ready to indulge in the joys of the Christmas...

FTC, FSC promise ‘timely regulation’

Consumers and businesses have been promised more timely decisions from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Fair...

Be your brother’s keeper’, students told

Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw has encouraged students to play a role in being their brother’s keeper, as she...

FTC tells credit buyers ‘shop around’

Shoppers opting for layaway plans need to ask the right questions before they sign hire purchase agreements with stores, the...

Integrity in Public Life Bill finally ready

One year after the Mia Mottley Government’s signature Integrity in Public Life Bill was sent to the Select Committee of...

Take PAREDOS national’, urges Barriteau

Renowned feminist thinker Most Honourable Professor Eudine Barriteau has advocated that Government pump money into expanding...

BL&P to submit report

After two meetings with the Barbados Light & Power Company (BL&P) in relation to its recent intermittent power...

Sagicor takeover signed off; shareholders to be paid by Dec 16

The takeover of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFCL) by Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (AQY) has been...

Dominica PM re-elected in tense election

ROSEAU – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has emerged from a “bruising” campaign to claim victory in Friday’s general...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share