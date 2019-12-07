Region - Police probe discovery of burnt aircraft in Belize - Barbados Today
Region – Police probe discovery of burnt aircraft in Belize

BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – Police were continuing their investigations into the discovery of a burnt out plane near the village of Chan Chen in the Corozal District, not far from the Mexican border.

The authorities are working on the theory that the plane may have been used to transport illegal drugs and had made an illegal landing before it either combusted or was torched to destroy evidence of its cargo.

In a statement, the police said the twin-engine aircraft with markings N-5461 was found approximately quarter of a mile north west of Chan Chen Village. Seventy-five per cent of the aircraft had been destroyed.

It said that there were several other items discovered at the scene, including 11 small aluminium buckets, four portable rechargeable LED lights and a magazine containing thirty-four rounds of seven point six-two ammunition.

No one was found in the area when law enforcement authorizes arrived at the scene.

