The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says a surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

As such it forecasts that today will be fair to occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few brief scattered showers.

Winds are coming for the east – east north east at 20 to 35 km/h while seas are moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.5m.

The BMS says small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.