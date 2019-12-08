Deadline on ban of petro-based single use plastic bags extended - Barbados Today

Government has extended the deadline for the ban on single-use petro-based plastic bags from January 1, 2020. The ban will now take effect from April 1, 2020.

This announcement was made last night by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey as he addressed the 30th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Ceremony of Ocean Fisheries at Mahogany Ridge.

Minister Humphrey said: “The manufacturers in Barbados of single-use plastic bags have over the last year…been able to produce a bag that is made from a completely organic compound…a natural organic bag. They asked me, and the Cabinet agreed, to delay the ban on the plastic bags from January 1 to March 31. The ban will take effect from April 1, 2020.”

However, he sought to make it clear that this did not mean Government was “reneging on its promises”. “That is to allow the manufacturers of plastic bags in Barbados to be able to do what they have to do,” he explained, making reference to the switch over from one process to another.

Earlier this year, Government enforced a ban on all petro-based single-use plastic containers, and those caught using the banned items can, and will be prosecuted.

During the night’s celebrations, 17 employees received awards for perfect attendance and 13 for years of service ranging from 20 to 30 years.

Meanwhile, there was a tie for Employee of the Year, but the award was given to Michele Emmanuel, for her perfect attendance, her passion and willingness to give suggestions on how the business could be more efficient.

The Managing Director’s award went to Jeffrey Parris, who showed tremendous improvement overall and had perfect attendance. He was described as a person who “goes beyond the call of duty”. (JRB/BGIS)