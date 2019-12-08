Deadline on ban of petro-based single use plastic bags extended - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Deadline on ban of petro-based single use plastic bags extended - by December 8, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 8, 2019

Government has extended the deadline for the ban on single-use petro-based plastic bags from January 1, 2020. The ban will now take effect from April 1, 2020.

This announcement was made last night by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey as he addressed the 30th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Ceremony of Ocean Fisheries at Mahogany Ridge.

Minister Humphrey said: “The manufacturers in Barbados of single-use plastic bags have over the last year…been able to produce a bag that is made from a completely organic compound…a natural organic bag. They asked me, and the Cabinet agreed, to delay the ban on the plastic bags from January 1 to March 31. The ban will take effect from  April 1, 2020.”

However, he sought to make it clear that this did not mean Government was “reneging on its promises”. “That is to allow the manufacturers of plastic bags in Barbados to be able to do what they have to do,” he explained, making reference to the switch over from one process to another.

Earlier this year, Government enforced a ban on all petro-based single-use plastic containers, and those caught using the banned items can, and will be prosecuted.

During the night’s celebrations, 17 employees received awards for perfect attendance and 13 for years of service ranging from 20 to 30 years.

Meanwhile, there was a tie for Employee of the Year, but the award was given to Michele Emmanuel, for her perfect attendance, her passion and willingness to give suggestions on how the business could be more efficient.

The Managing Director’s award went to Jeffrey Parris, who showed tremendous improvement overall and had perfect attendance. He was described as a person who “goes beyond the call of duty”. (JRB/BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Long wait for surgery at QEH must end – Minister Bostic

By Anesta Henry The days of patients having to endure lengthy waits for surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will...

Lady Beverley Waldron passes away

One of the island’s leading attorneys in family and child law Beverley Waldron Q.C has passed away, family members have...

REGION – DOMINICA- PM Skerrit sworn in

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was sworn into office for a fourth consecutive term on Saturday,...

Worrell launches Letters to the Nation

Local talk show host Corey Worrell is seeking to inspire young people through his newly published book Letters to the Nation....

REGION – WFP says 3.7 million Haitians in need of urgent food assistance

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it is scaling up its operation to provide emergency food...

PM Mottley accepts CARICOM office space in Nairobi, Kenya

Prime Minister Mia Mottley today accepted, on behalf of her regional colleagues, space in an ultra-modern business complex in...

Update – Drowning at Pebbles Beach

Police say today’s drowning victim at Pebbles Beach, St Michael is Ronald William Grane, a 65-year-old visitor from Ohio,...

Reported drowning at Pebbles Beach

Police have responded to a reported drowning at Pebbles Beach near the Hilton Hotel, St Michael. Unconfirmed reports indicate...

WORLD – Oceans running out of oxygen as temperatures rise

BBC – Climate change and nutrient pollution are driving the oxygen from our oceans, and threatening many species of...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share