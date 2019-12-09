Infrared wins feature event - Barbados Today

Dan and Martin Raizman’s Infrared fired a front running victory in the second edition of the John B Simpson Feature handicap to strengthen his chances at winning the Horse of the Year title.

Infrared who won the Coolmore Home of Champions Stakes earlier in January, scored his 16th-lifetime win, fourth of the year and his second ever stakes victory when he defeated 2019 Gold Cup winner Celestial Storm for the third time this year.

The Richard Deane trained 6-year-old horse shot out the starting stalls into the lead for the 7.8 furlong race and was joined by arch-rival Celestial Storm with the defending champion and only creole in the race Gandalf third in the early stages, as Infrared went through the first quarter in 25.4 seconds.

Gandalf then passed Celestial Storm approaching the three furlong Pole to move into second position to challenge Infrared.

As they turned into the home straight, Infrared powered his way to victory with Celestial Storm placing second and Gandalf third. Night Prowler finished fourth while Refire brought up the rear.

The next start for the top-rated horses will be on Boxing Day, as Infrared should be favourite again.

Jockeys Rasheed Hughes and Anderson Trotman shared top riding honours with two wins each, while trainers Richard Deane and Kenny John were the only ones to score a double on the day. Races continue this Saturday, December 14th.